Anna Hazare's satyagraha on Jan Lokpal issue from March 23

Social activist Anna Hazare said today he will hold a 'satyagraha' in Delhi on March 23.

Addressing a gathering here, Hazare said that the agitation was being held to highlight the problems faced by the farmers, the Jan Lokpal issue and the need for electoral reforms.

Hazare is on a two-day visit to UP to garner support for the proposed satyagraha.

He will engage in various programmes on February 27 in neighbouring Sitapur district and leave for Pune on February 28 morning, Sunil Lal member of a national core committee set up by Hazare, said.

Hazare, who was the face of anti-corruption protests in 2011, had last year chosen March 23 as the day to launch the 'satyagraha' as it happens to be Martyr's Day.