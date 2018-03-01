App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Feb 27, 2018 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Anna Hazare's satyagraha on Jan Lokpal issue from March 23

Addressing a gathering here, Hazare said that the agitation was being held to highlight the problems faced by the farmers, the Jan Lokpal issue and the need for electoral reforms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Social activist Anna Hazare said today he will hold a 'satyagraha' in Delhi on March 23.

Addressing a gathering here, Hazare said that the agitation was being held to highlight the problems faced by the farmers, the Jan Lokpal issue and the need for electoral reforms.

Hazare is on a two-day visit to UP to garner support for the proposed satyagraha.

He will engage in various programmes on February 27 in neighbouring Sitapur district and leave for Pune on February 28 morning, Sunil Lal member of a national core committee set up by Hazare, said.

Hazare, who was the face of anti-corruption protests in 2011, had last year chosen March 23 as the day to launch the 'satyagraha' as it happens to be Martyr's Day.

tags #Anna Hazare #Current Affairs #India #Jan Lokpal #Politics

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC