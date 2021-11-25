MARKET NEWS

All sections with BJP, says Jitin Prasada; predicts thumping win in UP polls

A former Union minister, Prasada had joined the BJP earlier this year after quitting the Congress. His induction into the BJP was seen as part of efforts by the party to strengthen its support among the Brahmins, an electorally dominant section constituting 13 percent of the UP population.

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the support of every section of society and dismissed claims that Brahmins in the state are upset with the party. He also predicted a comprehensive victory for the BJP in next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, saying the ruling party will surpass its previous tally.

The BJP, Samajwadi Party, and the BSP had earlier held "sammelans” to woo Brahmins ahead of the Assembly polls. When in the Congress, Prasada had started a campaign for the "honour and self-respect” of the community through the Brahmin Chetna Parishad.

When asked about claims that Brahmins are unhappy with the BJP, Prasada said, "Let those saying this continue to say. I can say with full confidence that the majority of every section of society is with the BJP and it's one-sided.”

"As far as Brahmins are concerned, we are in public life and we take everyone along, but if someone talks about the community, if someone is being harassed, then we are ready to provide justice and help as far as possible,” the UP technical education minister told.
Tags: #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Brahmin #caste #Jitin Prasada #UP Assembly elections #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Nov 25, 2021 04:34 pm

