The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!
In this edition of The Week on Dalal Street, Santosh Nair and Anuj Singhal discuss the resilience of the Indian market in the face of gloomy news globally.
September 09, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
They also talk about:
• The renewed interest in IT stocks
• Why ICICI and State Bank are outperforming other top tier banks?
• How should one play the textiles and paper spaces
• What’s driving up the ITC stock?
• Is the bad news over for PVR?
• Rerating of Zomato?