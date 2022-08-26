The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!
In this episode of The Week on Dalal Street, Santosh Nair and Anuj Singhal discuss why investors and traders should be cautious heading into October
August 26, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST
Also on this podcast:
• Are global markets fighting the Fed or is it that they are anticipating Fed action?
• Is the worst over for the IT sector in terms of margin pressure?
• The reason for the rally in tier 2 banking stocks
• The outlook for defence stocks
• Are diagnostic stocks a good bargain at current levels