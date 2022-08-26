English
    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    In this episode of The Week on Dalal Street, Santosh Nair and Anuj Singhal discuss why investors and traders should be cautious heading into October

    Moneycontrol News
    August 26, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST

    Also on this podcast:

    • Are global markets fighting the Fed or is it that they are anticipating Fed action?

    • Is the worst over for the IT sector in terms of margin pressure?

    • The reason for the rally in tier 2 banking stocks

    • The outlook for defence stocks

    • Are diagnostic stocks a good bargain at current levels
    #markets #Moneycontrol #Nifty #Podcast #Sensex #stocks
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 07:48 pm
