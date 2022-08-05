The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!
In this episode of The Week on Dalal Street, Santosh Nair and Anuj Singhal discuss if investors are underestimating the implications of a slowdown in US and Europe for the Indian market
August 05, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST
Also in this episode:
Why Zomato shares rallied this week?
Why investors took a shine to midcap bank stocks?
Can Yes Bank shares sustain this week’s outperformance?
How should one play aviation shares hereon?
Do platform stocks still have steam in them after the recent rally?