English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    In this episode of The Week on Dalal Street, Santosh Nair and Anuj Singhal discuss if investors are underestimating the implications of a slowdown in US and Europe for the Indian market

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST

    Also in this episode:

    Why Zomato shares rallied this week?

    Why investors took a shine to midcap bank stocks?

    Can Yes Bank shares sustain this week’s outperformance?

    Close

    How should one play aviation shares hereon?

    Do platform stocks still have steam in them after the recent rally?
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bank stocks #economic slowdown #markets #Moneycontrol #Podcast #recession #Yes Bank #Zomato
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 05:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.