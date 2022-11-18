English
    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    The fact that the market is refusing to go down reflects the conviction among bulls, says Anuj Singhal, Managing Editor, Awaaz. In conversation with Moneycontrol’s Santosh Nair, he says it is too early to call for a trend reversal in the auto sector, and that key defence sector stocks are beginning to look overvalued.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 18, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

    Other points of discussion included:

    -The sharp fall in VIX and whether bulls are becoming complacent

    -China and Brazil emerging as contenders to India for portfolio money

    -Lack of meaningful triggers for a sustained upside

    -The reason for the rally in rail PSUs

    -Kotak Bank joining the party in the banking sector

    -Whether Metropolis Healthcare, Aarti Industries and Sun TV are bargains at these levels
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 04:44 pm