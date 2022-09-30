English
    Live: LIVE | Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Addresses Media
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    In this episode of The Week on Dalal Street, Santosh Nair and Anuj Singhal discuss the volatility in stocks and currencies during the week.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

    Other talk points include:

    -Why the market rallied even as the RBI raised the benchmark rate and trimmed GDP forecast for this year

    -How will the strength in the dollar and weakness in other global currencies affect India?

    -Will rising interest rates make bank FDs more attractive vis-à-vis equities and spell bad news for equities

    -The outlook for the banking sector in light of rising interest rates

    -Sectors that make a good tactical play because of the weakness in the rupee

    -Have diagnostic stocks bottomed out for the time being?

    -Is the worst over for Canfin Homes?

    -Outlook for travel and hospitality stocks with the festive season now underway

    -What to expect from the Q2 earnings season?
    Tags: #Economy #India #markets #Podcast #RBI #stocks
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 06:11 pm
