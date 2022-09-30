The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

Other talk points include:
-Why the market rallied even as the RBI raised the benchmark rate and trimmed GDP forecast for this year
-How will the strength in the dollar and weakness in other global currencies affect India?
-Will rising interest rates make bank FDs more attractive vis-à-vis equities and spell bad news for equities
-The outlook for the banking sector in light of rising interest rates
-Sectors that make a good tactical play because of the weakness in the rupee
-Have diagnostic stocks bottomed out for the time being?
-Is the worst over for Canfin Homes?
-Outlook for travel and hospitality stocks with the festive season now underway-What to expect from the Q2 earnings season?