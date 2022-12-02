The Week on Dalal Street | Market warming up to new age stocks; base effect catching up with auto companies
In this episode of The Week on Dalal Street, Moneycontrol’s Santosh Nair and CNBC Awaaz’s Anuj Singhal discuss the renewed interest in new age business stocks like Paytm, PB Fintech and Delhivery and whether they make for good long term bets
December 02, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST
Other points discussed include:
• Can the party in midcap and small caps sustain?
• Why the mood has soured for auto stocks?
• The controversy over the fake P&L screenshots
• Why metal stocks are rallying again
• Will ONGC gain favour with investors after the cut in windfall gains tax?