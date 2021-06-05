MARKET NEWS

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

Shanti Mohan, Co-founder & CEO of LetsVenture spoke to Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, India's largest stock market brokerage, to discover the similarity and differences when investing in India’s public and private markets

Moneycontrol News
June 05, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST


Welcome to The Private Market Show, brought to you by LetsVenture and Moneycontrol.com - where we talk about the nuances of investing in India’s private market and where the underlying asset is actually innovative technology, new markets and good ol’ enterprise! Investing in private markets is about investing in startups and this can take many manifestations, which we will uncover on our show.


In this podcast series we want to bring to our listeners a ring side view of angel investing by mapping out the journeys of some of today’s most successful angel investors.


In our pilot episode, Shanti Mohan, Co-founder & CEO of LetsVenture spoke to Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, India's largest stock market brokerage.

The focus of the conversation today is discovering the similarity and differences when investing in India’s public and private markets. Keep listening for more insights!

TAGS: #India #investment #LetsVenture #Nithin Kamath #Podcast #Shanti Mohan #stock markets #The Private Market Show #The Private Market Show Podcast #Zerodha
first published: Jun 5, 2021 11:00 am

