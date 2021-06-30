MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

Be transparent with your medical history, meticulous with claim documents

Moneycontrol News
June 30, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

Since last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Indian shores, insurers, hospitals and policyholders have been mired in several disputes over claims. 

While you can always escalate your complaints if you feel your insurer has rejected your claims unfairly, in some cases you need to be vigilant to ensure that you have a watertight case. Non-disclosure of pre-existing diseases at the time of buying the policy is often the major bone of contention between insurers and policyholders. Ensure that you disclose your entire health history – chronic conditions in particular - while buying the policy. At the time of claim settlement, ensure that your documentation is in order. For instance, if you have sought treatment at home, obtain official prescriptions from your doctor – some insurers may not treat instructions sent over messaging platforms as valid prescriptions. On the other hand, if you feel the insurer is unreasonable, you can approach the insurance ombudsman offices or consumer courts. 

Tune into Simply Save to know more about avoiding COVID-19 claim hassles. 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Covid-19 #Health Insurance #insurance claim #Podcast #policyholders #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast
first published: Jun 30, 2021 11:02 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.