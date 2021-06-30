Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

Since last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Indian shores, insurers, hospitals and policyholders have been mired in several disputes over claims.

While you can always escalate your complaints if you feel your insurer has rejected your claims unfairly, in some cases you need to be vigilant to ensure that you have a watertight case. Non-disclosure of pre-existing diseases at the time of buying the policy is often the major bone of contention between insurers and policyholders. Ensure that you disclose your entire health history – chronic conditions in particular - while buying the policy. At the time of claim settlement, ensure that your documentation is in order. For instance, if you have sought treatment at home, obtain official prescriptions from your doctor – some insurers may not treat instructions sent over messaging platforms as valid prescriptions. On the other hand, if you feel the insurer is unreasonable, you can approach the insurance ombudsman offices or consumer courts.

