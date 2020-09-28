Rajneeti podcast | What effect will the farm bills have on the future of agriculture in India?

Last week, the government passed three contentious bills related to the procuring and marketing of farm produce. The idea was to liberalise agriculture and abolish middlemen so that corporates can directly make deals with farmers.

In retaliation farmers from India, especially from Punjab and Haryana called for a bandh on Friday, due to fear that Agricultural produce market committees or APMCs may be done away with, and the private players may have too much power to manipulate prices.

To get more clarity on this, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Mr Siraj Hussain, a former Union agriculture secretary. He is also visiting senior fellow, ICRIER, New Delhi.