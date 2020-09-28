172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|rajneeti-podcast-what-effect-will-the-farm-bills-have-on-the-future-of-agriculture-in-india-5895581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajneeti podcast | What effect will the farm bills have on the future of agriculture in India?

Former Union agriculture secretary Siraj Hussain talks about the effects of the farm bills on farmers, middlemen and private buyers, and how the bills may shape agriculture in India.

Moneycontrol News

Last week, the government passed three contentious bills related to the procuring and marketing of farm produce. The idea was to liberalise agriculture and abolish middlemen so that corporates can directly make deals with farmers.

In retaliation farmers from India, especially from Punjab and Haryana called for a bandh on Friday, due to fear that Agricultural produce market committees or APMCs may be done away with, and the private players may have too much power to manipulate prices.

Close

To get more clarity on this, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Mr Siraj Hussain, a former Union agriculture secretary. He is also visiting senior fellow, ICRIER, New Delhi.

Tune into the Rajneeti podcast for more.
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 07:01 pm

tags #farm bill protest #Farm Bills #Podcast #Rajneeti podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.