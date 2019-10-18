App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajneeti podcast | Assembly Elections: Balakot airstrike is fresh in the memory of Haryana like no other state

Aakriti Handa speaks to renowned columnist and editor of Kochi Post Anand Kochukody on which party has the edge over the other in Haryana and why.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, scheduled to take place on October 27, we talk about key issues that will impact these polls. These include BJP’s social engineering in the state, the Jat vs Non-Jat vote, split in the INLD and the entry of JJP, prospects of Congress and Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the relevance of Article 370 abrogation in Haryana.

In this episode of Rajneeti, Moneycontrol's Aakriti Handa speaks to renowned columnist and editor of Kochi Post Anand Kochukody on which party has the edge over the other in Haryana and why.

Tune in for more.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 08:49 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #Podcast #Rajneeti podcast

