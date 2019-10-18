Rajneeti podcast | Assembly Elections: Balakot airstrike is fresh in the memory of Haryana like no other state

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, scheduled to take place on October 27, we talk about key issues that will impact these polls. These include BJP’s social engineering in the state, the Jat vs Non-Jat vote, split in the INLD and the entry of JJP, prospects of Congress and Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the relevance of Article 370 abrogation in Haryana.

In this episode of Rajneeti, Moneycontrol's Aakriti Handa speaks to renowned columnist and editor of Kochi Post Anand Kochukody on which party has the edge over the other in Haryana and why.