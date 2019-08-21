On The Ball podcast | Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant merit start against Windies, says Gaurav Kalra

After a successful outing against West Indies in one-day cricket, India prepares for a two-test series against the Calypsos. As the team warms up for its first Test series in 8 months, there are selection headaches for captain Virat Kohli.

In this episode of On the Ball podcast, Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo talks to Network18 Group Sports Editor, Gaurav Kalra, to pick his brain on the team selection.

Listen in to know why Kalra feels that Ajinkya Rahane will start above Rohit Sharma and if Rishabh Pant will make way for Wriddhiman Saha.