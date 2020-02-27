MC special podcast | Decoding GST: How the system has fared and what regulatory changes to expect on April 1

It's over two years since the Goods and Services Tax was implemented by the Narendra Modi government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in Budget 2020 that changes would be made to the GST system that would enhance its functioning. The changes will take effect from April 1.

As the country waits the roll-out of the new changes, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Nishant Shah, Co-head Tax at Economic Laws Practice in this MC special podcast to find out how the system has fared so far and what changes can be expected on April 1.

The duo also discuss the pros and cons that businesses in India have been experiencing with GST in the past two years.