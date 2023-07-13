Managed vs traditional office spaces | Unusual Suspects
What is the reason behind the growing popularity of managed office spaces? How do they differ from other forms of co-working or traditional offices? What are the factors contributing to the increasing popularity of managed spaces and how do they impact employee well-being and productivity? What does the future look like for managed office spaces, and predictions for the next 5 years? How relevant are tech-enabled spaces in today’s day, and how is technology making a difference for the workforce? In this episode, Harsh Binani, co-founder at Smartworks, dives deep into all of these and much more. Tune in!
