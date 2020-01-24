In The News podcast | George Soros rips ‘dictators’; UN court orders to protect Rohingyas; Adani Gas served notice by PNGRB and more

In the January 24 episode of In The News podcast, Moneycontrol’s Anvita Bansal talks to her colleagues from the newsroom including Jerome Anthony, Shraddha Sharma and Atharva Pandit to discuss the top developments of the day.

First up, Sharma talks about Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist George Soros ripping apart world leaders who are acting like “dictators”. He has pledged $1 billion to battle “would-be and actual dictators.”

Next, Anthony discusses about Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) reportedly issuing a show-cause notice to Adani Gas for not disclosing crucial information as it seeks to bid for gas projects. The company had bid for gas projects using net worth calculation of Adani Enterprises.

He then speaks about SEBI’S plan to call for a forensic audit of Infosys’ books following whistleblower allegations of financial misappropriation of funds at the IT major.

Lastly, Pandit gives details of a UN court order asking Myanmar to protect Rohingya Muslims from persecution.