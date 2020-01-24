App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 09:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | George Soros rips ‘dictators’; UN court orders to protect Rohingyas; Adani Gas served notice by PNGRB and more

Tune in to In The News podcast to find out the top development of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the January 24 episode of In The News podcast, Moneycontrol’s Anvita Bansal talks to her colleagues from the newsroom including Jerome Anthony, Shraddha Sharma and Atharva Pandit to discuss the top developments of the day.

First up, Sharma talks about Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist George Soros ripping apart world leaders who are acting like “dictators”. He has pledged $1 billion to battle “would-be and actual dictators.”

Close

Next, Anthony discusses about Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) reportedly issuing a show-cause notice to Adani Gas for not disclosing crucial information as it seeks to bid for gas projects. The company had bid for gas projects using net worth calculation of Adani Enterprises.

related news

He then speaks about SEBI’S plan to call for a forensic audit of Infosys’ books following whistleblower allegations of financial misappropriation of funds at the IT major.

Lastly, Pandit gives details of a UN court order asking Myanmar to protect Rohingya Muslims from persecution.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 09:17 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.