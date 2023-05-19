English
    Footage, Analytics & Actionable Insight | Unusual Suspects

    In this episode, co-founder & CEO of Staqu Technologies Atul Rai, does a deep dive on how artificial intelligence is transforming the security and big data analytics industries with distinctive video analytics, big data, and auditing technologies that use breakthrough learning research, and cutting-edge engineering. Tune in for details

    May 19, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

    Artificial Intelligence is more than a buzzword. Plug-and-play, video and audio data analytics tools can help businesses transform long CCTV video footage into 'meaningful information'.  Adoption of video surveillance in the retail industry, not only for security purposes but also for retail intelligence is becoming increasingly mainstream, helping in quicker, more accurate and efficient decision-making. Similarly for other verticals, such as logistics, hospitals, the financial sector and schools and colleges.

    Staqu, which has a proprietary tool JARVIS, has created a 'video wall' that covers CCTV footage from all 71 prisons of Uttar Pradesh, covering a stretch of 900 km. It is also helping the Dubai Police in 'predictive policing'.

