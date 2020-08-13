D-Street Talk podcast | Markets are addictive! Don’t fall in the trap: Anil Rego

Amid the gloom and doom of COVID-19, many new investors have joined the party on D-Street for the last 4 months, but the party could come to an end anytime if you are not cautious, Anil Rego, CEO and Founder of Right Horizons said in ‘D-Street Talk’ podcast with Moneycontrol.

Benchmark indices are up about 50 percent from the March lows amid the COVID gloom and doom. “Investors should remember one thing –‘Market are addictive’, you will get comfortable and feel very confident at times but that’s when you see market fall which may take away a significant part of the gains which you have earned,” explains Rego.

“What investors should do is to become disciplined through a mutual fund. Even if you invest in stocks” he said. To become financially independent, investors could use the time at home to work up a financial plan.

To achieve the goal of financial independence, Rego advises investors to first get the asset allocation right that is aligned to your risk profile. Disciplined investing help investors to overcome fear and greed.

