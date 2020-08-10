172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-why-bharat-biotech-is-not-rushing-to-release-covaxin-russia-to-be-the-first-country-to-register-vaccine-on-august-12-5677711.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Why Bharat Biotech is not rushing to release COVAXIN; Russia to be the first country to register vaccine on August 12

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with host Shraddha Sharma to get the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bharat Biotech International Chairman Krishna Ella on August 10 said his company cannot rush to launch COVAXIN, India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. "Safety and quality are paramount; we don't want to kill more people with the wrong vaccine," he said.

Russia would be the first country to launch a vaccine, which is expected on August 12, as per reports. The vaccine is being developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the country’s Defence Ministry.

The Russian health ministry has said mass production of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to begin in October, and that medical professionals and senior citizens will be the first to get vaccinated.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with host Shraddha Sharma to get the latest news on the pandemic.
First Published on Aug 10, 2020 07:41 pm

