Coronavirus Essential podcast | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Tune in for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST

The vaccinations in India are expected to begin on January 13, and a second dry run is set to take place across India.

Meanwhile, as of January 6, 71 Indians have tested positive for the new COVID-19 strain.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
