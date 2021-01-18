MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

Tune in for all the top new on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinations in India.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 07:00 PM IST

As of January 17, 2.24 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine so far in India, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

On January 18, the ministry announced that the number of recoveries in India have crossed one crore mark.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
first published: Jan 18, 2021 06:59 pm

