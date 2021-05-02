MARKET NEWS

World's largest aeroplane by Stratolaunch completes second test flight

The world's largest aeroplane, designed to transport hypersonic vehicles and facilitate easy access to space, soared into clear skies over California's Mojave Desert.

Reuters
May 02, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
The world's largest airplane, designed to transport hypersonic vehicles and facilitate easy access to space, soared into clear skies over California's Mojave Desert. (Image: Reuters)
The world's largest aeroplane, designed to transport hypersonic vehicles and facilitate easy access to space, soared into clear skies over California's Mojave Desert. (Image: Reuters)
The company Stratolaunch designed it to transport hypersonic vehicles and facilitate easy access to space. (Image: Reuters)
The company Stratolaunch designed it to transport hypersonic vehicles and facilitate easy access to space. (Image: Reuters)
Two years after its first travel to sky, Stratolaunch does its second test flight on April 29. (Image: Reuters)
Two years after its first travel to sky, Stratolaunch does its second test flight on April 29. (Image: Reuters)
The Scaled Composites Model 351 Stratolaunch is an aircraft built for Stratolaunch Systems by Scaled Composites to carry air-launch-to-orbit rockets. (Image: Reuters)
The Scaled Composites Model 351 Stratolaunch is an aircraft built for Stratolaunch Systems by Scaled Composites to carry air-launch-to-orbit rockets. (Image: Reuters)
The aircraft named 'Roc' features a twin-fuselage design and the longest wingspan ever flown, at 385 feet (117 m), surpassing the Hughes H-4 Hercules flying boat of 321 feet (98 m). (Image: Reuters)
The aircraft named ‘Roc’ features a twin-fuselage design and the longest wingspan ever flown, at 385 feet (117 m), surpassing the Hughes H-4 Hercules flying boat of 321 feet (98 m). (Image: Reuters)
The Stratolaunch is intended to carry a 550,000-pound payload and will be able to launch rockets from high altitude. (Image: Reuters)
The Stratolaunch is intended to carry a 550,000-pound payload and will be able to launch rockets from high altitude. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
#Roc aircraft #Slideshow #Stratolaunch #World News #World's largest airplane
first published: May 2, 2021 03:23 pm

