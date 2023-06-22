Titanic Submersible Missing: All you need to know about it

1/8 OceanGate verified the missing submersible is theirs and that a rescue mission had been started to discover and retrieve it in a statement on June 19 after word of the missing sub emerged. A statement from the firm stated that it was "exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely." (Image: News18 creative)

2/8 According to a depiction of the ship used in advertising materials, the Titan's measurements are 22 feet by 9.2 feet by 8.3 feet. In the diagram, only one of the passengers may completely stretch their legs, and the arrangement is referred to as the "typical seating configuration." (Image: News 18 creative)

3/8 On June 22, the fifth day of a major international search spanning thousands of square miles in the desolate North Atlantic, five individuals inside a missing submarine near the Titanic site had only hours left of their presumed air supply. (Image: News18 creative)

4/8 About 435 miles (700 km) south of St. John's, Newfoundland, in the North Atlantic, close to the Titanic's submerged grave, is where the search for the lost submarine is currently underway. The submersible is thought to be at a depth of up to 3,800 metres (12,500 feet) below the surface. A search effort was launched when Canadian military surveillance aircraft heard underwater noises. (Image: News18 creative)

5/8 The ship's limited oxygen supply raises concerns, and time is running short. International ships, planes, and tools are being used in the hunt. Shortly after it submerged, the submersible's communication systems and safety pings ceased functioning, sparking rumours about a power outage or a hull breach. (Image: News 18 creative)

6/8 Stockton Rush, the ship's captain, CEO of OcenGate, the organisation in charge of the trip, and four other people were not found on board. One of them is the British entrepreneur and explorer Hamish Harding, who lives and works in the United Arab Emirates. Shahzada Dawood, a businessman from Pakistan and his son Suleman were also travelling on the ship. Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a French explorer and Titanic authority who participated in the trip as a "content expert," is the fourth passenger. (Image: News18 creative)

7/8 At least 10,000 square miles (25,900 square kilometres) have been searched already, according to the US Coast Guard. (Image: News18 creative)