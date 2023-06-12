A Look At Life of Silvio Berlusconi, Late Italian Prime Minister, In Pictures

1/7 Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul, who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, died on June 12, according to his television network. He was 86. (Source: AP)

2/7 To admirers, the three-time premier was a capable and charismatic statesman, who sought to elevate Italy on the world stage. His Forza Italia political party was a coalition partner with current Premier Giorgia Meloni, a far-right leader who came to power last year, although he held no position in the government. (Source: AP)

3/7 As Berlusconi aged, some derided his perpetual tan, hair transplants and live-in girlfriends, who were decades younger. For many years, however, Berlusconi seemed untouchable despite the personal scandals. (Source: AP)

4/7 Criminal cases were launched but ended in dismissals when statutes of limitations ran out in Italy's slow-moving justice system, or he was victorious on appeal. Only one led to a conviction — a tax fraud case stemming from a sale of movie rights in his business empire. The conviction was upheld in 2013 by Italy's top criminal court, but he was spared prison because of his age, 76, and was ordered to do community service by assisting Alzheimer’s patients. (Source: AP)

5/7 He stayed at the helm of Forza Italia, the centre-right party he created when he entered politics in the 1990s and named for a soccer cheer, “Let's go, Italy.” With no groomed successor in sight, voters started to desert it. He eventually held office again — elected to the European Parliament at age 82 and then to the Italian Senate last year. (Source: AP)

6/7 His second term, from 2001-06, was perhaps his golden era when he became Italy’s longest-serving head of government and boosted its global profile through his friendship with US President George W Bush. Bucking widespread sentiment at home and in Europe, Berlusconi backed the US-led war in Iraq. (Source: AP)