Odd and unusual images from around the world this past week

A collection of odd and quirky images from around the world this past week.

Reuters
August 20, 2021 / 05:51 PM IST
Visitors play in a 'sprinkle pool' at the Museum of Ice Cream in Singapore, August 19. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors play in a 'sprinkle pool' at the Museum of Ice Cream in Singapore on August 19. (Image: Reuters)
People wearing protective masks are reflected in the mirror at a shopping mall in Tokyo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, August 19. (Image: Reuters)
People wearing protective masks are reflected in the mirror at a shopping mall in Tokyo amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, on August 19. (Image: Reuters)
A street performer walks across Palace Square during rainfall in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 15. (Image: Reuters)
A street performer walks across Palace Square during rainfall in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on August 15. (Image: Reuters)
A diver performs near the Indonesian flag during an underwater celebration of Indonesia's 76th Independence Day at an aquarium in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17. (Image: Reuters)
A diver performs near the Indonesian flag during an underwater celebration of Indonesia's 76th Independence Day at an aquarium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 17. (Image: Reuters)
A woman touches sculpture "Lowers" during a flower festival in Pakruojis, Lithuania August 14. (Image: Reuters)
A woman touches sculpture "Lowers" during a flower festival in Pakruojis, Lithuania, on August 14. (Image: Reuters)
Participants compete in a crazy boat race on the Danube River in Harta, Hungary, August 14. (Image: Reuters)
Participants compete in a crazy boat race on the Danube River in Harta, Hungary, on August 14. (Image: Reuters)
Bridal couples Lise Sydnes Bordal and Njal-Stian Bordal, Ina Kulsveen and Kjetil Skjaerbaek, Katarina Karlsson and Fredrik Gustavsson, and Tinna Bundgaard Frentz and Kasper Sorensen, who were married by mayor of Ullensvang Roald Aga Haug, take part in the first wedding ceremony at Trolltunga, Norway August 14. (Image: Reuters)
Bridal couples Lise Sydnes Bordal and Njal-Stian Bordal, Ina Kulsveen and Kjetil Skjaerbaek, Katarina Karlsson and Fredrik Gustavsson, and Tinna Bundgaard Frentz and Kasper Sorensen, who were married by mayor of Ullensvang Roald Aga Haug, take part in the first wedding ceremony at Trolltunga, Norway, on August 14. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors interact during the exhibition "The Blind Spot" by artist Jasper Udink ten Cate and experience designer Jeroen Prins, aimed for blind and visually impaired visitors to appreciate art by touching and smelling at Centraal Museum in Utrecht, Netherlands, August 14. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors interact during the exhibition "The Blind Spot" by artist Jasper Udink ten Cate and experience designer Jeroen Prins, aimed for blind and visually impaired visitors to appreciate art by touching and smelling at Centraal Museum in Utrecht, Netherlands, on August 14. (Image: Reuters)
A woman takes a picture of a sculpture depicting servant Puck from Shakespeare's comedy "A Midsummer Night?s Dream" during a flower festival in Pakruojis, Lithuania August 14. (Image: Reuters)
A woman takes a picture of a sculpture depicting servant Puck from Shakespeare's comedy "A Midsummer Night's Dream" during a flower festival in Pakruojis, Lithuania, on August 14. (Image: Reuters)
People in full medieval armor take part in a combat at Central Park in New York, U.S., August 14. (Image: Reuters)
People in full medieval armour take part in a combat at Central Park in New York, US, on August 14. (Image: Reuters)
Tourists use a sea parachute in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, August 13. (Image: Reuters)
Tourists use a sea parachute in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, on August 13. (Image: Reuters)
Abdel Qader Ahmed, a self-taught ninja enthusiast known as Abouda Ninja, holds a sword he made himself, at a field in the Sharqia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt August 13. (Image: Reuters)
Abdel Qader Ahmed, a self-taught ninja enthusiast known as Abouda Ninja, holds a sword he made himself, at a field in the Sharqia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt, on August 13. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
Tags: #coronavirus #Indonesia Independence day #Oddly images #Slideshow #World News
first published: Aug 20, 2021 05:51 pm

