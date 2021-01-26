MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Meet some of the world's coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters
January 26, 2021 / 05:18 PM IST
Robot Franziska cries because someone stands in its way while cleaning the floor as a replacement for the missing cleaning personnel due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a three-week test phase at the Neuperlach hospital in Munich, Germany, January 25. (Image: Reuters)
Robot Franziska cries because someone stands in its way while cleaning the floor. The robot served as a replacement for the missing cleaning personnel due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a three-week test phase at the Neuperlach hospital in Munich, Germany, January 25. (Image: Reuters)
Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics is pictured at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China January 12. (Image: Reuters)
Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics is pictured at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China January 12. (Image: Reuters)
A volunteer with the Blue Sky Rescue team fills a robot with disinfectant during an operation to disinfect Yuegezhuang wholesale market following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China January 9. (Image: CNS Photo via Reuters)
A volunteer with the Blue Sky Rescue team fills a robot with disinfectant during an operation to disinfect Yuegezhuang wholesale market after a COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing, China January 9. (Image: CNS Photo via Reuters)
People receive their order from a robot which serves food to customers at a restaurant, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kerbala, Iraq November 25, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
People receive their order from a robot which serves food to customers at a restaurant, amid the spread of the COVID-19 in Kerbala, Iraq November 25, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
A volunteer is examined by Cira 3, a remote-controlled robot that runs tests on suspected coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients to limit the human exposure to the virus, amid a second wave of infections in Tanta, Egypt, November 18, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
A volunteer is examined by Cira 3, a remote-controlled robot that runs tests on suspected COVID-19 patients to limit the human exposure to the virus, amid a second wave of infections in Tanta, Egypt, November 18, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
SoftBank's robotics arm demonstrates a food service robot Servi, developed by California-based Bear Robotics to Japan as restaurants grapple with labour shortages and seek to ensure social distancing during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, September 28, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
SoftBank's robotics arm demonstrates a food service robot Servi, developed by California-based Bear Robotics to Japan as restaurants grapple with labour shortages and seek to ensure social distancing during a COVID-19 outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, September 28, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
An ultraviolet (UV) robot designed to significantly reduce the risk of hospital acquired infections cleans St Pancras International station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, September 23, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
An ultraviolet (UV) robot designed to significantly reduce the risk of hospital acquired infections cleans St Pancras International station, amid a COVID-19 outbreak, in London, Britain, September 23, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
A cleaner photographs an Ultrasonic Disinfection Atomiser cleaning robot, known as an Eco Bot 50 as it cleans St Pancras International station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, September 23, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
A cleaner photographs an Ultrasonic Disinfection Atomiser cleaning robot, known as an Eco Bot 50 as it cleans St Pancras International station, amid COVID-19 outbreak in London, Britain, September 23, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
The remote-controlled robot that has been built by the Egyptian mechanical engineer, Mahmoud El komy, tests a boy for the coronavirus by running PCR tests, limiting exposure to suspected cases, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt June 12, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
The remote-controlled robot that has been built by the Egyptian mechanical engineer, Mahmoud El komy, tests a boy for the coronavirus by running PCR tests, limiting exposure to suspected cases, during the global outbreak of  COVID-19 in Cairo, Egypt June 12, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #robots #slideshow'world news
first published: Jan 26, 2021 05:18 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.