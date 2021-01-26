Meet some of the world's coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Robot Franziska cries because someone stands in its way while cleaning the floor. The robot served as a replacement for the missing cleaning personnel due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a three-week test phase at the Neuperlach hospital in Munich, Germany, January 25. (Image: Reuters)

Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics is pictured at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China January 12. (Image: Reuters)

A volunteer with the Blue Sky Rescue team fills a robot with disinfectant during an operation to disinfect Yuegezhuang wholesale market after a COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing, China January 9. (Image: CNS Photo via Reuters)

People receive their order from a robot which serves food to customers at a restaurant, amid the spread of the COVID-19 in Kerbala, Iraq November 25, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

A volunteer is examined by Cira 3, a remote-controlled robot that runs tests on suspected COVID-19 patients to limit the human exposure to the virus, amid a second wave of infections in Tanta, Egypt, November 18, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

SoftBank's robotics arm demonstrates a food service robot Servi, developed by California-based Bear Robotics to Japan as restaurants grapple with labour shortages and seek to ensure social distancing during a COVID-19 outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, September 28, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

An ultraviolet (UV) robot designed to significantly reduce the risk of hospital acquired infections cleans St Pancras International station, amid a COVID-19 outbreak, in London, Britain, September 23, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

A cleaner photographs an Ultrasonic Disinfection Atomiser cleaning robot, known as an Eco Bot 50 as it cleans St Pancras International station, amid COVID-19 outbreak in London, Britain, September 23, 2020. (Image: Reuters)