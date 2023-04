1/7 Scientists may have finally discovered the origin of water on Earth and other similar planets. For a long time it was believed that water may have come to Earth via water-loaded asteroids. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/7 Planets like Earth were formed from dust and gas surrounding the Sun, eventually forming planetesimals that became incredibly hot as they grew, creating magma oceans.

3/7 Planetary embryos, small celestial objects that grow to form planets, are believed to have collided with hydrogen-rich atmospheres, resulting in primordial water formation on the surface of magma oceans.

4/7 Dense material on the primordial Earth sank towards the core as it cooled, resulting in distinct layers.

5/7 Interactions between planetesimal magma oceans and molecular hydrogen may have contributed to the formation of Earth's abundance of water and oxygen gas, even if all the material was initially dry.

6/7 There may be alternative theories to explain the origin of water on planets like Earth.