In Pics | How Saturn got its rings — all you need to know about the new theory

Saturn is one of the most iconic planets in our solar system, wreathed in concentric rings of icy debris. However, since their discovery nearly 400 years ago, the origin of Saturn’s rings – their age and how they came to be – have remained largely a mystery. Until now. (Image: News18 Creative)

Original theoretical models indicated that Saturn’s rings were likely formed early in the Solar System’s history – about 4.5 billion years ago. (Image: News18 Creative)

The age of Saturn’s rings was estimated by the Cassini spacecraft, which studied Saturn and its system for 10 years. (Image: News18 Creative)

Jack Wisdom and colleagues at MIT propose a model to explain the link between the current tilt of Saturn’s axis to how the planet gained its rings from the destruction of a hypothetical moon – Chrysalis. (Image: News18 Creative)

About 200 to 100 million years ago, Chrysalis became destabilized and eventually drifted so close to Saturn that it disintegrated. (Image: News18 Creative)

With Chrysalis gone and the continuous outward migration of Titan, Saturn’s moment of inertia changed. (Image: News18 Creative)