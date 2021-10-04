MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

In Pics | Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with lava and clouding the skies with volcanic smog.

Reuters
October 04, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
A rising lava lake is seen within Halema'uma'u crater during the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: USGS/Reuters)
A rising lava lake is seen within Halema'uma'u crater during the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: USGS/Reuters)
Fissures that opened on the western wall of Halema'uma'u crater are seen during the eruption of Kilauea  volcano in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: USGS/Reuters)
Fissures that opened on the western wall of Halema'uma'u crater are seen during the eruption of Kilauea  volcano in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: USGS/Reuters)
A rising lava lake is seen within Halema'uma'u crater during the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: USGS/Reuters)
A rising lava lake is seen within Halema'uma'u crater during the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: USGS/Reuters)
A geologist of the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) monitors the eruption of Kilauea  volcano in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: USGS/Reuters)
A geologist of the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) monitors the eruption of Kilauea  volcano in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: USGS/Reuters)
General view of lava surfacing on the Halema'uma'u crater of Kilauea volcano in Kilauea, Hawaii, U.S., in this still image provided by the USGS surveillance camera. (Image: USGS/Reuters)
General view of lava surfacing on the Halema'uma'u crater of Kilauea volcano in Kilauea, Hawaii, U.S., in this still image provided by the USGS surveillance camera. (Image: USGS/Reuters)
A rising lava lake is seen within Halema'uma'u crater during the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: USGS/Reuters)
A rising lava lake is seen within Halema'uma'u crater during the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: USGS/Reuters)
Reuters
Tags: #Hawaii #Hawaii Kilauea volcano #Slideshow #Volvano #World News
first published: Oct 4, 2021 04:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.