In Pics | Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

A rising lava lake is seen within Halema'uma'u crater during the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: USGS/Reuters)

Fissures that opened on the western wall of Halema'uma'u crater are seen during the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: USGS/Reuters)

A rising lava lake is seen within Halema'uma'u crater during the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: USGS/Reuters)

A geologist of the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) monitors the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii, U.S. (Image: USGS/Reuters)

General view of lava surfacing on the Halema'uma'u crater of Kilauea volcano in Kilauea, Hawaii, U.S., in this still image provided by the USGS surveillance camera. (Image: USGS/Reuters)