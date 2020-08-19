172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|in-pics-explainer-trust-issues-between-managers-and-employees-while-working-remotely-5727921.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Explainer: Trust issues between managers and employees while working remotely

Recent research shows that trust issues are emerging as the biggest barrier to remote working.

Moneycontrol News
The pandemic has forced most of the world’s workforce to work remotely. It also means some unique people management challenges. A recent research shows that trust issues are emerging as the biggest barrier to remote working. (Image: News18 Creative)

4 in 10 managers are doubtful of their ability to manage workers remotely. (Image: News18 Creative)

About 4 in 10 managers have negative views about remote workers. (Image: News18 Creative)

Can remote workers stay motivated in the long term? (Image: News18 Creative)

Men are more likely to mistrust their own employees’ competence. (Image: News18 Creative)

21 percent of workers reported very high levels of close monitoring from their immediate managers. (Image: News18 Creative)

How workers responded to the statement? (Image: News18 Creative)

How it affects employee well-being? (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 02:22 pm

