In pics | A look at the 10 longest high-speed rail networks in operation worldwide

According to the Worldwide Railway Organisation, UIC, China has made considerable progress in building high-speed rail networks over the past 15 years. With just over 35,000 km in operation, it accounts for about two thirds of high speed tracks worldwide. Japan was the first country to develop a high-speed railway line and now its bullet train operates on 3,000 km of track. Finland has no dedicated high-speed rail lines, but sections of it rail network are capable of running speeds of 200 km per hour. Here are the world’s 10 longest high-speed rail networks as per km of high-speed rail track in operation by country as of February as per the data collected by statistics portal Statista. (Image: Reuters)