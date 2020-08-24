172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|in-pics-a-look-at-the-10-longest-high-speed-rail-networks-in-operations-worldwide-5748481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | A look at the 10 longest high-speed rail networks in operation worldwide

According to the Worldwide Railway Organisation, UIC, China has made considerable progress in building high-speed rail networks over the past 15 years. With just over 35,000 km in operation, it accounts for about two thirds of high speed tracks worldwide

Moneycontrol News
According to the Worldwide Railway Organisation, UIC, China has made considerable progress in building high-speed rail networks over the past 15 years. With just over 35,000 km in operation, it accounts for about two thirds of high speed tracks worldwide. Japan was the first country to develop a high-speed railway line and now its bullet train operates on 3,000 km of track. Finland has no dedicated high-speed rail lines, but sections of it rail network are capable of running speeds of 200 km per hour. Here are the world’s 10 longest high-speed rail networks as per km of high-speed rail track in operation by country as of February as per the data collected by statistics portal Statista. (Image: Reuters)

No 1 | China | Kms of high-speed rail track in operation: 35,388 (Representative Image: Reuters)

No 2 | Spain | Kms of high-speed rail track in operation: 3,330 (Representative Image: Reuters)

No 3 | Japan | Kms of high-speed rail track in operation: 3,041 (Representative Image: Reuters)

No 4 | France | Kms of high-speed rail track in operation: 2,734 (Representative Image: Reuters)

No 5 | Germany | Kms of high-speed rail track in operation: 1,571 (Representative Image: Reuters)

No 6 | Finland | Kms of high-speed rail track in operation: 1,120 (Representative Image: Reuters)

No 7 | Italy | Kms of high-speed rail track in operation: 921 (Representative Image: Reuters)

No 8 | South Korea | Kms of high-speed rail track in operation: 893 (Representative Image: Reuters)

No 9 | United States | Kms of high-speed rail track in operation: 735 (Representative Image: Reuters)

No 10 | Turkey | Kms of high-speed rail track in operation: 594 (Representative Image: Reuters)

First Published on Aug 24, 2020 05:38 pm

