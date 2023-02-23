G20 Finance Meeting in India: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urges faster fixes for debt crises

1/7 U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is urging other leading economies to move faster in resolving debt crises that threaten a growing number of countries. (Image: AP)

2/7 Yellen made the comments in a meeting on February 23 with India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on the sidelines of a meeting of financial leaders of the Group of 20 major economies, the Treasury Department said in a statement. (Image: ANI)

3/7 Yellen thanked India for its help with efforts to restructure debts while encouraging the G-20 to step up such efforts. (Image: AP)

4/7 India has been most active in helping its neighbor Sri Lanka to weather a crisis that has resulted in shortages of food, fuel and medicines, among many things. Yellen has urged China to work with other donor countries in addressing the problem. (Image: AP)

5/7 In Bengaluru, G-20 finance ministers, central bank governors and other leaders are due to discuss a range of issues related to climate finance, seeking consensus on regulating digital currencies, global tax issues and other financial priorities. (Image: AP)

6/7 Yellen and other officials earlier indicated they will also be discussing risks of heavy debt burdens for many countries after costly efforts to cushion the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those woes have deepened as countries’ import bills surged due to sustained higher prices for food, oil and fertilizers and weakening currencies. (Image: AP)