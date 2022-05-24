English
    Explained | What is Quad and how it works?

    As leaders of the US, Japan, India and Australia meet in Tokyo for a summit of the Quad, here’s a look at what the grouping is all about.

    May 24, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST
    What is Quad : The Quad, officially the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), is not a formal alliance. It is an informal strategic forum comprising four maritime democracies—India, Japan, Australia and the United States. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Primary objectives: The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue aims to address maritime security, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic among other issues. The Quad is also seen as an attempt to counter China's growing influence and expansionist ambitions. (Image :News18 Creative)
    Quad 1.0 - Creation :2004 Quad’s origins can be traced back to the Indian Ocean tsunami when India, along with Japan, the US and Australia, conducted relief and rescue operations in the region . Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposed a group of “like-minded countries in the Asia-Pacific region on themes of mutual interest”
    Quad’s origins can be traced to the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004 when India, along with Japan, the US and Australia, conducted relief and rescue operations in the region. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposed a group of “like-minded countries in the Asia-Pacific region on themes of mutual interest”. ( Image : News18 Creative)
    Quad's rise and fall: In May 2007, the first informal meeting between the four countries took place. In 2007 after Abe's resignation and the beginning of Kevin Rudd's Prime Ministerial term, Australia withdrew from the alliance and the grouping broke apart gradually. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Quad's Revival: In 2017, Japan officially proposed a revival of the Quad. The first working-level meeting under the Quad took place in Manila. In the year Australia joined the trilateral India-US-Japan Malabar naval exercise after more than a decade (Image: News18 Creative)
    Meetings of the Quad 2.0: In the month of March in 2021, the Quad leaders met virtually for the first time. In September 2021 the first in-person meeting of Quad leaders was held. A similar summit of Quad leaders is being hosted by Japan. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Functioning of Quad : The Quad is a loose grouping rather than a formal alliance. It does not have  a decision-making body or a secretariat, or a formal structure like NATO or the United Nations. The alliance is maintained through summits, meetings, information exchanges and military drills.(Image :  News18 Creative)
