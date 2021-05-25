MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Explained: What is a volcano? How does it erupt?

As Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupts after almost two decades. Here's an explainer on volcano eruptions.

Moneycontrol News
May 25, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST
How do volcanoes erupt: Congo's Mount
How do volcanoes erupt: Congo's Mount Nyiragongo has erupted after twenty years.Its last eruption, in January 2002, killed more than a hundred people and covered a large part of Gona city with lava. (NEWS18 creative)
What is a Volcano: An opening in the earth's crust through which lava, volcanic ash, and gases escape. In other words, it is a mountain that opens downward to a pool of molten rock below the surface of the earth. (NEWS18 creative)
What is a Volcano: An opening in the earth's crust through which lava, volcanic ash, and gases escape. In other words, it is a mountain that opens downward to a pool of molten rock below the surface of the earth. (NEWS18 creative)
How do volcanoes erupt: Deep within the earth it is so hot that some rocks slowly melt and become a thick flowing substance called magma. (NEWS18 creative)
How do volcanoes erupt: Deep within the earth it is so hot that some rocks slowly melt and become a thick flowing substance called magma. (NEWS18 creative)
Why do some volcanoes explode: Not all volcanoes are similar. Some volcanic eruptions are explosive and others are not. (NEWS18 creative)
Why do some volcanoes explode: Not all volcanoes are similar. Some volcanic eruptions are explosive and others are not. (NEWS18 creative)
Can we predict volcanic eruptions: Some warning signs help scientists evaluate the state of the volcano when magma is building. (NEWS 18 creative)
Can we predict volcanic eruptions: Some warning signs help scientists evaluate the state of the volcano when magma is building. (NEWS 18 creative)
The largest eruption in history: 1815 explosion of Mount Tambora in Indonesia, where around 10,000 people were estimated to have died because of direct and indirect impacts of the eruption. (NEWS18 creative)
The largest eruption in history: 1815 explosion of Mount Tambora in Indonesia, where around 10,000 people were estimated to have died because of direct and indirect impacts of the eruption. (NEWS18 creative)
The largest eruption in history: Explosion of Mount Tambora.
The largest eruption in history: Explosion of Mount Tambora.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #gallery #Slideshow #volcano #World News
first published: May 25, 2021 08:46 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.