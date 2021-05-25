Explained: What is a volcano? How does it erupt?

How do volcanoes erupt: Congo's Mount Nyiragongo has erupted after twenty years.Its last eruption, in January 2002, killed more than a hundred people and covered a large part of Gona city with lava. (NEWS18 creative)

What is a Volcano: An opening in the earth's crust through which lava, volcanic ash, and gases escape. In other words, it is a mountain that opens downward to a pool of molten rock below the surface of the earth. (NEWS18 creative)

How do volcanoes erupt: Deep within the earth it is so hot that some rocks slowly melt and become a thick flowing substance called magma. (NEWS18 creative)

Why do some volcanoes explode: Not all volcanoes are similar. Some volcanic eruptions are explosive and others are not. (NEWS18 creative)

Can we predict volcanic eruptions: Some warning signs help scientists evaluate the state of the volcano when magma is building. (NEWS 18 creative)

The largest eruption in history: 1815 explosion of Mount Tambora in Indonesia, where around 10,000 people were estimated to have died because of direct and indirect impacts of the eruption. (NEWS18 creative)