COVID-19 | All you need to know about the Deltacron variant

Deltacron, the new variant of coronavirus is a hybrid of Delta and Omicron i.e. it contains the elements of both variants. (Image: News18 Creative)

Deltacron contains genes of both Delta and Omicron making it what is known as a recombinant virus. (Image: News18 Creative)

The symptoms of Deltacron remain similar as they have been throughout the pandemic. (Image: News18 Creative)

It was identified in mid-Feb in France, when scientist uploaded a genetic sequence that identified as a mix of Delta and Omicron variant. (Image: News18 Creative)

According to GISAIS, as of March 30, it has been found in France, Germany, Denmark, and Belgium. UK and US have also reported deltacron sequences, but they are said to have some certain differences. (Image: News18 Creative)