COVID-19 | A look at how pandemic slashed life expectancy

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the biggest decrease in life expectancy in decades, according to a research published in the International Journal of Epidemiology. Take a look…

The COVID-19 pandemic reduced life expectancy in 2020 by the largest amount since World War – II. The study was conducted in 29 countries spanning most of Europe, the US and Chile – countries for which official death registrations for 2020 had been published.

Changes in life expectancy at birth between 2015-2019 and 2019-2020, in selected countries.

Covid vs other causes – contributions (in years) to changes in life expectancy.

Covid cases and fatalities as of September 28, 2021.