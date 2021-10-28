China limits the construction of super high rise buildings; a look at some of its tallest skyscrapers

Shanghai Tower | City: Shanghai | Height: 632 metre | One of the tallest buildings in the world, Shanghai Tower is a 128-story megatall skyscraper and China’s tallest building. The spiraling cylindrical-shaped tower was opened in 2015 and have world’s highest observation deck within the building at 562 metre.(Image: skyscrapercenter.com)

Ping An International Finance Centre | City: Shenzhen | Height: 599.2 metre | China’s second tallest building was completed and opened in 2017. The building share the record of having the highest observation deck in a building at 562 metre with Shanghai Tower. The building contains office, hotel, retail spaces, conference centre and a high-end shopping mall. (Image: Shutterstock)

Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre | City: Guangzhou | Height: 530 metre | The mixed-use skyscraper in Guangzhou was completed in 2016. The skyscraper has a total of 111 above ground and five below ground floors. Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre houses a shopping mall, offices, apartments and a hotel. (Image: skyscrapercenter.com)

China Zun | City: Beijing | Height: 528 metre | The 109-storey supertall skyscraper China Zun (CITIC Tower) was opened in 2018. The building is a mixed-use building, featuring office, luxury apartments and hotels. (Image: Wikimedia)