China limits the construction of super high rise buildings; a look at some of its tallest skyscrapers

China has recently restricted the construction of extremely tall skyscrapers in smaller cities as part of a crackdown on wasteful vanity projects by local governments. The decision came after an incident in a 71-storey tower in downtown Shenzhen earlier this year. The 356-metre tall building repeatedly shook, raising concerns about safety. Investigations found the cause was a more than 50-metre tall mast on top of the building that moved in the wind. In July China imposed ban on the construction of buildings exceeding 500 metres. Country has some of the tallest buildings in the world. As China limits construction of super high rise buildings, let’s take a look at some of the tallest buildings in the country.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 09:04 PM IST
Shanghai Tower | City: Shanghai | Height: 632 metre | One of the tallest buildings in the world, Shanghai Tower is a 128-story megatall skyscraper and China’s tallest building. The spiraling cylindrical-shaped tower was opened in 2015 and have world’s highest observation deck within the building at 562 metre.(Image: skyscrapercenter.com)
Ping An International Finance Centre | City: Shenzhen | Height: 599.2 metre | China’s second tallest building was completed and opened in 2017. The building share the record of having the highest observation deck in a building at 562 metre with Shanghai Tower. The building contains office, hotel, retail spaces, conference centre and a high-end shopping mall. (Image: Shutterstock)
Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre | City: Guangzhou | Height: 530 metre | The mixed-use skyscraper in Guangzhou was completed in 2016. The skyscraper has a total of 111 above ground and five below ground floors. Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre houses a shopping mall, offices, apartments and a hotel. (Image: skyscrapercenter.com)
China Zun | City: Beijing | Height: 528 metre | The 109-storey supertall skyscraper China Zun (CITIC Tower) was opened in 2018. The building is a mixed-use building, featuring office, luxury apartments and hotels. (Image: Wikimedia)
Shanghai World Financial Centre | City: Shanghai | Height: 492 metre | The supertall skyscraper located in the Pudong district of Shanghai was opened to the public in 2008. The building has 101 floors above ground and 3 floors below the ground and contains hotels, conference rooms, offices, shopping mall and observation deck. (Image: Shutterstock)
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.