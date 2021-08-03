Calling It Off | Some of the most talked about divorces in recent times

Bill & Melinda Gates | Philanthropy power couple announced their split on May 3, 2021, after 27 years of marriage. Three months after separation, their marriage dissolved on August 2. (Image: News18 Creative)

Jeff Bezos & MacKenzie Scott | Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos finalized their divorce in 2019. MacKenzie Scott had received a 4 percent stake in Amazon. (Image: News18 Creative)

Bill & Sue Gross | Philanthropic power couple parted ways in 2017. (Image: News18 Creative)

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard | Actress Amber Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 on the grounds of domestic abuse. (Image: News18 Creative)

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie | Hollywood’s power couple parted ways in 2016, after 2years of marriage. (Image: News18 Creative)

Sergey Brin & Anne Wojcicki | One of the world’s most famous entrepreneur power couple have split in 2015, after eight years of marriage. (Image: News18 Creative)

Michael Jordan & Juanita Vanoy | After being married for almost two decades, the couple divorced in 2006. (Image: News18 Creative)