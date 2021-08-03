MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Calling It Off | Some of the most talked about divorces in recent times

As Bill Gate and Melinda French officially got divorced, let's take a look at some of the most talked about divorces in recent times.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 07:29 PM IST
Bill & Melinda Gates | Philanthropy power couple announced their split on May 3, 2021, after 27 years of marriage. Three months after separation, their marriage dissolved on August 2. (Image: News18 Creative)
Bill & Melinda Gates | Philanthropy power couple announced their split on May 3, 2021, after 27 years of marriage. Three months after separation, their marriage dissolved on August 2. (Image: News18 Creative)
Jeff Bezos & MacKenzie Scott | Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos finalized their divorce in 2019. MacKenzie Scott had received a 4 percent stake in Amazon. (Image: News18 Creative)
Jeff Bezos & MacKenzie Scott | Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos finalized their divorce in 2019. MacKenzie Scott had received a 4 percent stake in Amazon. (Image: News18 Creative)
Bill & Sue Gross | Philanthropic power couple parted ways in 2017. (Image: News18 Creative)
Bill & Sue Gross | Philanthropic power couple parted ways in 2017. (Image: News18 Creative)
Johnny Depp & Amber Heard | Actress Amber Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 on the grounds of domestic abuse. (Image: News18 Creative)
Johnny Depp & Amber Heard | Actress Amber Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 on the grounds of domestic abuse. (Image: News18 Creative)
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie | Hollywood’s power couple parted ways in 2016, after 2years of marriage. (Image: News18 Creative)
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie | Hollywood’s power couple parted ways in 2016, after 2years of marriage. (Image: News18 Creative)
Sergey Brin & Anne Wojcicki | One of the world’s most famous entrepreneur power couple have split in 2015, after eight years of marriage. (Image: News18 Creative)
Sergey Brin & Anne Wojcicki | One of the world’s most famous entrepreneur power couple have split in 2015, after eight years of marriage. (Image: News18 Creative)
Michael Jordan & Juanita Vanoy | After being married for almost two decades, the couple divorced in 2006.
Michael Jordan & Juanita Vanoy | After being married for almost two decades, the couple divorced in 2006. (Image: News18 Creative)
Prince Charles & Lady Diana | After 11 years of marriage and two sons, Princess Diana and Charles announced their separation in 1992. (Image: News18 Creative)
Prince Charles & Lady Diana | After 11 years of marriage and two sons, Princess Diana and Charles announced their separation in 1992. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bill Gates #divorce #Jeff Bezos #Slideshow #World News
first published: Aug 3, 2021 07:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.