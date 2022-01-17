MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

Wordle | Here’s everything you need to know about internet’s favourite puzzle game

Wordle, a simple word game developed by software engineer Josh Wardle, has taken social media by storm.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST
The online word game, Wordle, developed by software engineer Josh Wardle, is the latest craze for puzzle lovers. Josh created this for his partner Palak Shah. The goal of the game is to guess a word in six attempts. (Image: News18 Creative)
The online word game, Wordle, developed by software engineer Josh Wardle, is the latest craze for puzzle lovers. Josh created this for his partner Palak Shah. The goal of the game is to guess a word in six attempts. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here’s a guide to how to play this word game. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here’s a guide on how to play this word game. (Image: News18 Creative)
The game became public in October last year. As of January 7, 2022, 1.8 million people are playing the game. Wordle is a daily word game and gives players six chances to guess a randomly selected five-letter word. (Image: News18 Creative)
The game became public in October last year. As of January 7, 2022, 1.8 million people are playing the game. Wordle is a daily word game and gives players six chances to guess a randomly selected five-letter word. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #games #Slideshow #Wordle #World News
first published: Jan 17, 2022 09:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.