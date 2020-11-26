Top-10 songs to brighten your mood, as per science

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun | Artist: Cyndi Lauper | "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" is a song written and first recorded in 1979 by American musician Robert Hazard. It is better known as a single by American singer Cyndi Lauper, whose version was released in 1983. The track is a synthesizer-backed anthem, from a feminist point of view, conveying the point that all women really want is to have the same experiences that men can. (Image: Amazon)