Top-10 songs to brighten your mood, as per science

British electronics brand Alba surveyed a number of songs to find out which song makes people happy. Alba commissioned the list and shared it with Dr. Jacob Jolij, a cognitive neuroscientist of the University of Groningen, to figure out why those songs felt good. Based on the Jolij’s ‘feel good formula’ that evaluates a song’s ability to make you happy, here are the top ten happiest songs. (Image: AFP)
Don't Stop Me Now | Artist: Queen | It is a song by the British rock band Queen from their 1978 album Jazz that was released as a single in 1979. Musically, the song was built on piano playing, a bass guitar and drums backing track. (Image: Wikimedia)
Dancing Queen | Artist: Abba | It is a Europop song by the Swedish group ABBA, and the lead single from their fourth studio album, Arrival. "Dancing Queen" was released as a single in Sweden on 15 August 1976, followed by a UK release and the rest of Europe a few days later. Musically, "Dancing Queen" is a Europop version of American disco music. (Image: Wikimedia)
Good Vibrations | Artist: The Beach Boys | "Good Vibrations" is a song by the American rock band the Beach Boys that was composed by Brian Wilson with lyrics by Mike Love. Released as a single on October 10, 1966, it was an immediate critical and commercial hit. Characterized by its complex soundscapes, episodic structure and subversions of pop music formula, it was the costliest single ever recorded at the time of its release. (Image: Wikimedia)
Uptown Girl | Artist: Billy Joel | It is a song written and performed by American musician Billy Joel. The lyrics describe a working-class "downtown man" attempting to woo a wealthy "uptown girl". It was released on September 29, 1983. (Image: YouTube)
Eye of the Tiger | Artist: Survivor | "Eye of the Tiger" is a song by American rock band Survivor. It was released as a single. (Image: Facebook)
I'm a Believer | Artist: The Monkees | It is a song composed by Neil Diamond and recorded by The Monkees in 1966. The song was No. 1 in the UK Singles Chart for four weeks in January and February 1967. (Image: Wikimedia)
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun | Artist: Cyndi Lauper | "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" is a song written and first recorded in 1979 by American musician Robert Hazard. It is better known as a single by American singer Cyndi Lauper, whose version was released in 1983. The track is a synthesizer-backed anthem, from a feminist point of view, conveying the point that all women really want is to have the same experiences that men can. (Image: Amazon)
Livin' on a Prayer | Artist: Jon Bon Jovi | It is a song by the American rock band Bon Jovi, and is the band's second chart-topping single. It all starts with a silhouette of the band walking down the hall and it features shots of the band rehearsing, filmed in black and white, then playing in front of a crowd, in color. (Image: Wikimedia)
I Will Survive | Artist: Gloria Gaynor | The song was first performed by American singer Gloria Gaynor, released in October 1978. A top-selling song, it is a popular disco anthem, as well as being certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The song's lyrics describe the narrator's discovery of personal strength following an initially devastating breakup. (Image: Wikimedia)
Walking on Sunshine | Artist: Katrina & The Waves | It is a song written by Kimberley Rew for Katrina and the Waves' 1983 eponymous debut full-length album. It was the Waves' first US top 40 hit, and their biggest success in the United Kingdom until "Love Shine a Light" (1997). (Image: Wikimedia)
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 12:47 pm