In Pics: Tibetan Buddhist monks usher in Year of the Water Hare in Himachal Pradesh

1/6 Exiled Tibetan Buddhist monks blow ceremonial horns during an early morning prayer session to usher in the Year of the Water Hare in Dharamshala.

2/6 Tibetans offer ceremonial scarves in front of an altar during an early morning prayer session to usher in the Year of the Water Hare in Dharamshala.

3/6 An exiled Tibetan Buddhist monk holds a prayer book in his mouth as he adjusts his robe during an early morning prayer session to usher in the Year of the Water Hare in Dharamshala.

4/6 Exiled Tibetan Buddhist monks in yellow ceremonial hats read from a prayer book as others stand during an early morning prayer session to usher in the Year of the Water Hare in Dharamshala.

5/6 Tibetan Buddhist monks wait to serve tea and refreshments during an early morning prayer session to usher in the Year of the Water Hare in Dharamshala.