These Bollywood celebrities chose surrogacy for parenthood

Take a look at the list of Bollywood celebrities who have welcomed babies into their families and embraced parenthood via surrogacy.

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas AFP
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their baby via surrogacy. After Chopra's announcement, we take a look at other Bollywood celebs who took the surrogacy route for childbirth.
Actress Shilpa Shetty announced the birth of her second child, baby girl named Samisha, in 2020, who was born through surrogacy.
In November 2021, Preity Zinta revealed on Instagram that she and her husband Gene Goodenough have welcomed their children through surrogacy. She also announced the names of her children: Jai and Gia. (Image source: Priety Zinta's Instagram)
Ekta Kapoor
Film and television producer, welcomed her son via surrogacy in January 2019. The producer of Balaji Telefilms became a single mother at 27.
Before his sister Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar became a single parent to his baby boy Laksshya via surrogacy in June 2016.
In March 2017, director-producer Karan Johar announced that he became a father of twins through surrogacy.
Shah Rukh Khan
Actor Shah Rukh Khan announced the birth of his son AbRam in 2013 and mentioned that he was born through surrogacy.
Former couple Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan welcomed their son Aazad Rao Khan in 2011 through surrogacy. (File image: Reuters)
Former couple Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan welcomed their son Aazad Rao Khan in 2011 through surrogacy. (File image: Reuters)
In 2018, actress Sunny Leone took to Instagram to announce that she is a proud mother of two more kids via surrogacy – Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. (Image: @SunnyLeone)
Actor Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti embraced parenthood via surrogacy in May 2018. The couple named their daughter Aadya. (@Shreyastalpade/Instagram)
Actress Lisa Ray and her husband Jason Dehni welcomed their twin daughters - Sufi and Soleil via surrogacy in June 2018. (@Lisaray/Instagram)
