Tokyo 2020 will be first gender-balanced Olympic Games in history; take a look

Tokyo 2020 will be the most gender-balanced Olympic Games till now. More than a century after women first competed at the Olympic Games, female athlete numbers will finally be bordering at parity with those of the men at Tokyo 2020. Take a look at how women athletes’ share in the Games increased from 2 percent in Paris 1900 to almost 50 percent in the upcoming event.

Moneycontrol News
March 11, 2021 / 06:46 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
