T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan history in world cup matches

India and Pakistan are just few hours away from the much awaited T20 World Cup match, which is scheduled to take place on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The rivalry on the pitch between the two cricket crazy neighbours is well known. Let’s take a look at all the past T20 World Cup encounters between the two teams.

Priyanka Roshan
October 23, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST
September 14, 2007 – Durban, South Africa | The two neighbours were put in the same group during the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup which was contested in South Africa. The two rivals played out on September 14, 2007 in Durban. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. India scored 141 runs. Pakistan managed to chase the target and the match was tied. The winner was decided on the basis of the bowl-out and India emerged as the winner of the match. (Image: Reuters)
September 14, 2007 – Durban, South Africa | The two neighbours were put in the same group during the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup which was contested in South Africa. The two rivals played out on September 14, 2007 in Durban. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. India scored 141 runs. Pakistan managed to chase the target and the match was tied. The winner was decided on the basis of the bowl-out and India emerged as the winner of the match. (Image: Reuters)
September 24, 2007 – Johannesburg, South Africa | India and Pakistan faced off once again in the same edition in the final. One can never forget this historic day for India. On this day 14 years ago India defeated their arch-rival to win the inaugural T20 World Cup title, under the leadership of MS Dhoni. (Image: Reuters)
September 24, 2007 – Johannesburg, South Africa | India and Pakistan faced off once again in the same edition in the final. One can never forget this historic day for India. On this day 14 years ago India defeated their arch-rival to win the inaugural T20 World Cup title, under the leadership of MS Dhoni. (Image: Reuters)
September 30, 2012 – Colombo, Sri Lanka | The two arch-rivals once again came face to face after five years in Sri Lanka during the 2012 T20 World Cup Super 8 match. Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, India chased down a target of 129 runs to beat Pakistan by massive 8-wicket margin. Virat Kohli played excellently and guided the team towards victory. (Image: Reuters)
September 30, 2012 – Colombo, Sri Lanka | The two arch-rivals once again came face to face after five years in Sri Lanka during the 2012 T20 World Cup Super 8 match. Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, India chased down a target of 129 runs to beat Pakistan by massive 8-wicket margin. Virat Kohli played excellently and guided the team towards victory. (Image: Reuters)
March 21, 2014 – Dhaka, Bangladesh | Pakistan batted first and gave a target of just 130 runs to India in 2014 T20 World Cup which took place in Bangladesh. It was an easy score for India to chase in 20 years and hence once again India clinched victory. However, India lost the 2014 T20 World Cup final to Sri Lanka and became the runner up. (Image: Reuters)
March 21, 2014 – Dhaka, Bangladesh | Pakistan batted first and gave a target of just 130 runs to India in 2014 T20 World Cup which took place in Bangladesh. It was an easy score for India to chase in 20 years and hence once again India clinched victory. However, India lost the 2014 T20 World Cup final to Sri Lanka and became the runner up. (Image: Reuters)
March 19, 2016 – Kolkata, India | The men in blue once again defeated its arch-rival Pakistan. Pakistan team batted first and managed to score just 118 runs in 20 overs. However, Pakistan’s bowler Mohammed Amir tried to make it tough for India to score but India managed to win the match. (Image: Reuters)
March 19, 2016 – Kolkata, India | The men in blue once again defeated its arch-rival Pakistan. Pakistan team batted first and managed to score just 118 runs in 20 overs. However, Pakistan’s bowler Mohammed Amir tried to make it tough for India to score but India managed to win the match. (Image: Reuters)
