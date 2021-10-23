T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan history in world cup matches

September 14, 2007 – Durban, South Africa | The two neighbours were put in the same group during the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup which was contested in South Africa. The two rivals played out on September 14, 2007 in Durban. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. India scored 141 runs. Pakistan managed to chase the target and the match was tied. The winner was decided on the basis of the bowl-out and India emerged as the winner of the match. (Image: Reuters)

September 24, 2007 – Johannesburg, South Africa | India and Pakistan faced off once again in the same edition in the final. One can never forget this historic day for India. On this day 14 years ago India defeated their arch-rival to win the inaugural T20 World Cup title, under the leadership of MS Dhoni. (Image: Reuters)

September 30, 2012 – Colombo, Sri Lanka | The two arch-rivals once again came face to face after five years in Sri Lanka during the 2012 T20 World Cup Super 8 match. Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, India chased down a target of 129 runs to beat Pakistan by massive 8-wicket margin. Virat Kohli played excellently and guided the team towards victory. (Image: Reuters)

March 21, 2014 – Dhaka, Bangladesh | Pakistan batted first and gave a target of just 130 runs to India in 2014 T20 World Cup which took place in Bangladesh. It was an easy score for India to chase in 20 years and hence once again India clinched victory. However, India lost the 2014 T20 World Cup final to Sri Lanka and became the runner up. (Image: Reuters)