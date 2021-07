The challenge from England was as real as it could get. If you want to win, you will have to beat us on our turf. And that is exactly what Italy did. They conquered England in England by doing the unprecedented – winning two penalty shootouts at the Euro finals. (Image: Reuters)

After taking the lead in just the 2nd minute, the euphoria finally turned to heartbreak for England as their wait for a major international trophy continues. (Image: Reuters)

The penalties were decided by the young guns – some misfired, while another rose to the occasion. After Rashford misfired, Sancho and Saka were both denied by the 22-year-old Donnarumma to send Italy into a cavort as England sank. (Image: Reuters)

England’s misery at the big stage continues. For the better part of the past two decades, they have fielded star-studded teams, but the players have buckled under pressure on the grandest of stages. That déjà vu continues to linger as England once again lost it at the finish line. Questions will be asked of Southgate’s decision to bring on Sancho and Rashford just before the penalty shootout. (Image: Reuters)

England were off to a dream start. Shaw’s counter down the left found Kane. He sent it to Trippier on the right wing. The unmarked Trippier took all the time to weigh his options and sent a long cross which is met by Shaw whose half volley hit the inside of the post and wrestled into the back of the net. Italy was caught in slumber during the attack. (Image: Reuters)

England took the advantage after Mcguire scored following a save from Pickford off Belotti’s shot. Bonucci scored o make it 2-2 and on came Rashford for England. He was specifically substituted to take this penalty, but he didn’t keep his eyes on the ball as he kicked and it was saved by a diving Donnarumma. (Image: Reuters)

Bernardeschi scored to restore Italy’s lead. Sancho, another substitute brought on for the sole purpose of penalties, also saw his shot saved. (Image: Reuters)