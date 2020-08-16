In pics | Brands bid farewell to 'Captain Cool' Dhoni on his retirement

Several fans, cricketers and public figures took to social media to share their reactions after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of International Cricket on August 15. With social media abuzz with his name, several business brands too joined in to show their love for him. From Amul and Google India to Zomato, several brands wished the former Indian skipper best of luck for the ‘next innings’. Here are some of the wishes from the brands that bid farewell to Captain Cool. (Image: Twitter @ChennaiIPL)