172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|sports-trends|in-pics-brands-bid-farewell-to-captain-cool-dhoni-on-his-retirement-5712921.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Brands bid farewell to 'Captain Cool' Dhoni on his retirement

From Amul and Google India to Zomato, several brands wished the former Indian skipper best of luck for the ‘next innings’.

Moneycontrol News
Several fans, cricketers and public figures took to social media to share their reactions after Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of International Cricket on August 15. With social media abuzz with his name, several business brands too joined in to show their love for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. From Amul, Google India to Zomato, several brands wished the former Indian skipper best of luck for the ‘next innings’. Here are some of the wishes from the brands who bid farewell to the Captain Cool. (Image: Twitter @ChennaiIPL)

Several fans, cricketers and public figures took to social media to share their reactions after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of International Cricket on August 15. With social media abuzz with his name, several business brands too joined in to show their love for him. From Amul and Google India to Zomato, several brands wished the former Indian skipper best of luck for the ‘next innings’. Here are some of the wishes from the brands that bid farewell to Captain Cool. (Image: Twitter @ChennaiIPL)

(Image: Twitter)

(Image: TwitterAmul_Coop)

(Image: Twitter @)

(Image: Twitter @StarSportsIndia)

(Image: Twitter @)

(Image: Twitter @IndiGo6E)

(Image: Twitter @)

(Image: Twitter @officialparleg)

(Image: Twitter @)

(Image: Twitter @PrimeVideoIN)

(Image: Twitter @)

(Image: Twitter @DisneyPlusHS)

(Image: Twitter @)

(Image: Twitter @ZomatoIN)

(Image: Twitter @)

(Image: Twitter @NetflixIndia)

(Image: Twitter @)

(Image: Twitter @KFC_India)

(Image: Twitter @)

(Image: Twitter @GoogleIndia)

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:17 pm

tags #cricket #Dhoni retirement #India #Mahendra Singh Dhoni #Slideshow #Sports

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.