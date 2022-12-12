FIFA World Cup: Highlights from Day 19

Morocco's players celebrate after winning the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Morocco's head coach Walid Regragui is thrown in the air by players after the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, left, celebrates with his teammate Morocco's Achraf Hakimi their team victory over Portugal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after teammate Pepe missed a chance to score during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, left, attempts a head at goal to scores his side's opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates his team victory over England at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

France players celebrate their team victory over England at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

France's Adrien Rabiot , top, and France's Olivier Giroud celebrate after England's Harry Kane missed a penalty kick during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

France's Aurelien Tchouameni, left, kicks the ball past England's Jude Bellingham to score his team's first goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is beaten by a header from France's Olivier Giroud to scores his side's second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

England's Jude Bellingham reacts in front of referee Wilton Sampaio during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)

England's Harry Kane misses a penalty shot sending the ball over the bar as France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dives during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)