    In photos: Neymar breaks down after Brazil’s World Cup loss

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Penalty kings Croatia dashed Brazil's hopes of making it to the semi-finals.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    December 10, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
    Brazil World Cup dream ended on Friday after Croatia defeated them to storm into the semi-finals to face either Argentina or the Netherlands. The team's forward Neymar was in tears after the loss. (Image credit: AFP)
    Trembling with emotion, he said he could not "100 percent guarantee" that he would don the Brazilian jersey again. "I am not closing any doors on the national team but I am also not guaranteeing 100 percent that I will return," Neymar was quoted as saying by AFP. (Image credit: AFP)
    Neymar scored Brazil's only goal against Croatia, which they later matched. The 1-1 draw ended in Croatia winning 4-2. (Image credit: AFP)
    Brazil's Neymar, left, duels for the ball with Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
    As heartbreaking as the game was, it saw Neymar level the iconic Pele as Brazil 's top male scorer of all-time with 77 goals. (Image credit: AFP)
    "I saw you grow, I cheered for you every day and I can finally congratulate you for reaching my number of goals with Brazil," Pele posted on Instagram. "We both know that this is more than a figure. Our biggest duty as athletes is to inspire. Inspire our teammates of today, the next generations and, above all, everyone who loves our sport." (Image credit: AFP)
    first published: Dec 10, 2022 11:58 am