Euro 2020: Romelu Lukaku's brace helps Belgium beat Russia 3-0

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Belgium v Russia -Romelu Lukaku struck twice as Belgium confirmed their status as one of the favourites for Euro 2020 with a confident 3-0 victory over Russia on June 12. (REUTERS/Lars Baron)

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Belgium v Russia - Despite being without key performer Kevin De Bruyne, world number one ranked Belgium were rarely in trouble against a Russian side that struggled to impose themselves. (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Belgium v Russia - The Red Devils are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions and have suffered just one defeat in their last 24 outings. They have also scored in each of their last 31 games. (REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Belgium v Russia - The visitor's grabbed the lead in the 10th minute when Andrei Semyonov failed to deal with a ball into the box from Leander Dendoncker, and Lukaku turned and fired into the bottom corner. (REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Belgium v Russia - Lukaku celebrated his goal by running to the television camera and shouting "Chris, Chris, I love you" in tribute to Christian Eriksen, the Danish midfielder and his club team-mate at Inter Milan, who had been rushed to hospital after collapsing during the earlier game in the group. (REUTERS/Anton Vaganov)

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Belgium v Russia - Belgium were calm in possession and finding plenty of time and space against a Russian side who struggled to get a firm grip on the game. (REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Belgium v Russia - The Russians reached the quarter-finals in the World Cup they hosted in 2018 but the energy of those performances was missing, despite playing at home in front of more than 26,000 fans. (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Belgium v Russia - It was no surprise when the second goal came, in the 34th minute, when Russia keeper Anton Shunin could only parry Thorgan Hazard's shot towards Thomas Meunier, who made no mistake. (REUTERS/Lars Baron)

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Belgium v Russia - The Russians host Finland on Wednesday and will need to quickly get their campaign on track. (REUTERS/Lars Baron)