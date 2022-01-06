Some of the upcoming space missions in 2022

NASA’s Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) | The spaceflight will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and travel to the International Space Station. Once docked, the Axiom astronauts are scheduled to spend eight days aboard the orbiting laboratory. NASA and Axiom mission planners will coordinate in-orbit activities for the private astronauts to conduct in coordination with space station crew members and flight controllers on the ground. (Image: News18 Creative)

Artemis-1, NASA’s Moon Mission | This will be the first integrated test of NASA’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System rocket and the ground systems at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Image: News18 Creative)

Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) | The mission is designed to spend at least three years collecting data at Jupiter, and will observe three of the planet’s icy moons: Ganymede, Callisto and Europa. (Image: News18 Creative)

Luna-25 | It is also designated the Luna-Glob-Lander, is a Russian lunar lander mission planned for launch in 2022. The lander is expected to operate on the lunar surface, studying surface regolith and exospheric dust and particles, for one year. (Image: News18 Creative)

NASA’s Psyche Mission | The mission is a journey to a unique metal-rich asteroid orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. (Image: News18 Creative)

Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) | South Korea’s first lunar mission is developed and managed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI). KPLO will orbit the Moon for 1 year carrying an array of South Korean experiments and one U.S. built instrument. (Image: News18 Creative)

ISRO’s Gaganyaan 1 Mission | The first unscrewed test flight for the validation of crew escape system performance. (Image: News18 Creative)